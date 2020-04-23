Happy Ramadan 2020: Ramzan mubarak wishes, images, messages, quotes, status, wallpapers, photos, and greetings

Happy Ramadan 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. Ramadan lasts for twenty-nine to thirty days, from the sighting of one crescent moon to the next. This time, it will be observed from April 23 to May 23, 2020.
On this occasion, send heartfelt messages to your friends and family members, wishing them happiness. Here are some quotes you can pick from:
* I wish you and your family be protected and blessed by Allah Almighty. He is the only saviour. Ramadan Mubarak!
* Do promise that this Ramadan we will try to get rid of all our bad habits. May Allah forgive us for all our previous sins.
* May the spirit of Ramadan stay in our hearts and illuminate our souls from within.
* Ramadan Mubarak!
* May you and your loved ones be showered with the choicest blessings of Allah. May you be blessed with prosperity, success and glory.
* May this Ramadan brighten your life forever!
