Happy Ramadan 2019: Ramzan Mubarak Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Greetings, Photos, SMS and Pics

Happy Ramadan 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Considered a holy period, on Ramadan, which is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims all across the world observe intense fast from dawn to dusk. People break their fast or roza with feasts or Iftar which take place after sunset. Considered an opportune time to come closer to God, Ramadan is observed to remind people of the sufferings of the less fortunate. During this time, devotees are encouraged to observe the five daily prayers on time, to use their downtime just before breaking their fast at sunset to recite Quran and intensify the remembrance of God.

If the crescent moon is sighted by the officials, then Ramadan or Ramzan will begin on the evening of May 5 but astronomical experts have stated that it is highly unlikely. Saudi Arabia announced that Ramadan will begin on May 6, but the UAE moon sighting committee is yet to make an official announcement.

Ahead of Ramadan, we have curated a list of greetings, messages and wishes for you to share with family and loved ones. Spread the love!

* May the choicest blessings of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity.

Ramadan Mubarak.

* May Allah bless you in all your endeavours,

And lead you to the Path of continued Success and Prosperity.

Happy Ramadan.

* Allah says in Quran: “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous.”

~ [Quran, 2: 183]

*May you and your family have a very happy and blessed Ramadan.

Enjoy these amazing days and remember those who need our help.

Happy Ramadan.

* Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family.

Hope your home is filled with good cheer today and always!

* Whosoever recites only one ‘Ayat’ in Holy Ramadan, he will be awarded as if he had recited the full Qur’an in other months. ”

~ [Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W)]

* Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family.

May the holy essence of this auspicious month remain in your heart and life!

* May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings!

Ramadan Mubarak.

* May Allah save you from the influence of Devil.

And the divine blessings of Almighty Allah protect and guide you.

My friend, have a peaceful and happy Ramadan!

* May this holy month bless you and your family with togetherness and happiness

And all your good deeds, prayers and devotions get acceptance by Allah Almighty.

Ramadan Kareem!

* Whoever prayed at night in it (the month of Ramadan) out of sincere Faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.

~ [Quran 59:24]

* Wishing a blessed Ramadan that will inspire you and give you strength to win every challenge.

Happy Ramadan!

* May Allah bless you and your family.

Ramadan Kareem!

* I hope you will achieve the purification of the soul upon commemorating the month of Ramadan.

Wishing you a blessed and happy Ramadan!

* Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins.

Filling our life with happiness and peace, as Allah blesses each and everyone.

Happy Ramadan!