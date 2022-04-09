Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: As one of the celebrated festivals for the Hindu community, Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (brighter half) of the Chaitra month. It marks the birth of Lord Ram, who is also said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day falls on the last day of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri.

This day is celebrated by devotees observing a fast, kids dressing up as Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Ram was born during the madhayhna period or the middle of the day. This is the most auspicious time to perform the Ram Navami puja rituals. The chanting and celebration reach their peak during this time of the day.

This year, it falls on April 10, 2022. Spread the cheer and convey best wishes to your family and friends with these warm wishes on the occasion.

*May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami!

*This Ram Navami, may Shri Ram shower you with his blessings, love, and care. Wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

*Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai.

*May Lord Ram bless your family with health, wealth, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

*On this auspicious day, may Lord Ram give you all the happiness, good health, and fulfill your endeavours in life.

