scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Must Read

Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: The auspicious day falls on the last day of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 9, 2022 8:00:54 pm
ram navami, ram navami 2019, ram navami 2019 date, ram navami date in india, when is ram navami, when is ram navami in april 2019Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes: This year, Ram Navami will be observed on April 10. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: As one of the celebrated festivals for the Hindu community, Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (brighter half) of the Chaitra month. It marks the birth of Lord Ram, who is also said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day falls on the last day of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri.

This day is celebrated by devotees observing a fast, kids dressing up as Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Ram was born during the madhayhna period or the middle of the day. This is the most auspicious time to perform the Ram Navami puja rituals. The chanting and celebration reach their peak during this time of the day.

This year, it falls on April 10, 2022. Spread the cheer and convey best wishes to your family and friends with these warm wishes on the occasion.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami!

Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes: Wishes for a great day (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*This Ram Navami, may Shri Ram shower you with his blessings, love, and care. Wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

ram navami Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes: Send across warm wishes (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai.

ram navami, happy ram navami, ram navami 2020, happy ram navami images, happy ram navami wishes, happy ram navami images, happy ram navami wishes, happy ram navami sms, happy ram navami wallpaper, happy ram navami status, happy ram navami messages, happy ram navami photos Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes: Wishes for a lovely day (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Ram bless your family with health, wealth, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

ram navami, happy ram navami, ram navami 2020, happy ram navami images, happy ram navami wishes, happy ram navami images, happy ram navami wishes, happy ram navami sms, happy ram navami wallpaper, happy ram navami status, happy ram navami messages, happy ram navami photos, happy ram navami sms, happy ram navami greetings, happy ram navami pics, ram navami images, ram navami sms, ram navami wishes, ram navami images hd, ram navami hd wallpaper Happy Ram Navami 2020 Wishes Images: May Lord Ram bless you. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious day, may Lord Ram give you all the happiness, good health, and fulfill your endeavours in life.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

flower
Flowering trees in bloom at ‘garden city’ Bengaluru are a sight to behold; see pictures

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement