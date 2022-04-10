Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

April 10, 2022 6:30:33 am
Happy Ram Navami 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Marking the birth of Lord Ram, the festival of Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri on which he was born. The day is particularly significant to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. The day stands for positivity, prosperity, and hope. People dress up Lord Ram idols with all the finery and jewels.
The day also symbolises the triumph of good over evil. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 10, 2022.
Here are some good wishes curated for your friends and family.
*May the blessings of Lord Ram be showered upon you and your family.
*This Ram Navami, may Sri Ram shower you with his blessings. Here’s wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.
*I wish you a hearty Sri Ram Navami. Let our face beam with a smile all the time by chanting the name of Lord Ram.
*Let us pray Ram Lala to achieve all that is auspicious in this Ram Navami. Jai Sri Ram!
*May the virtue and wisdom of Lord Ram inspire you and help you reach your goals. Happy Ram Navami!
