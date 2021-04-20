Ram Navami 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

April 20, 2021 8:00:04 pm
Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Ram Navami is one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community in India and across the world. Celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (brighter half) of the Chaitra month, the day marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is also said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day falls on the last day of the nine-day festival Navratri.
This day is celebrated by devotees observing a fast, kids dressing up as Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Rama was born during the madhayhna period or the middle of the day. This is the most auspicious time to perform the Ram Navami puja rituals. The chanting and celebration reach their peak during this time of the day.
The muhurat for Ram Navami madhyahna will begin at 11:02 am and end at 1:38 pm, according to drikpanchang.com. The Navami tithi will begin at 12:43 am on April 21 and will end at 12:35 am on April 22.
While this year’s celebrations will be different, make sure to wish your loved ones with these heartwarming cards and wishes.
*On this occasion, I pray that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you and your life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.
*Sending holy wishes to friends and loved ones on Ram Navami.
**May the divine grace of Lord Ram always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.
*Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!
*Have a blessed Ram Navami!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-