Ram Navami 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Ram Navami is one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community in India and across the world. Celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (brighter half) of the Chaitra month, the day marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is also said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day falls on the last day of the nine-day festival Navratri.

This day is celebrated by devotees observing a fast, kids dressing up as Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Rama was born during the madhayhna period or the middle of the day. This is the most auspicious time to perform the Ram Navami puja rituals. The chanting and celebration reach their peak during this time of the day.

The muhurat for Ram Navami madhyahna will begin at 11:02 am and end at 1:38 pm, according to drikpanchang.com. The Navami tithi will begin at 12:43 am on April 21 and will end at 12:35 am on April 22. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png ALSO READ | Ram Navami 2021: Puja vidhi, samagri, timings, mantra, and muhurat

While this year’s celebrations will be different, make sure to wish your loved ones with these heartwarming cards and wishes.

Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Happy Ram Navami. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Happy Ram Navami. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this occasion, I pray that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you and your life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Wish your family and friends! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Wish your family and friends! (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Sending holy wishes to friends and loved ones on Ram Navami.

Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Have a blessed day. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Have a blessed day. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

**May the divine grace of Lord Ram always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Happy Ram Navami. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Ram Navami 2021 Wishes: Happy Ram Navami. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Have a blessed Ram Navami!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle