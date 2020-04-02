Happy Ram Navami 2020: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, Photos and Wallpapers

Happy Ram Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones yet? (Photo: File/designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Ram Navami 2020 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones yet? (Photo: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Ram Navami 2020 Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status: The festival of Ram Navami is upon us. Celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, the ninth and the last day of Chaitra Navaratri is marked by puja, hymns and fasting. It is also a time to visit temples with family. The festival also signifies the victory of dharma or good over adharma or evil as Lord Ram was born to slay demon Ravana and signify the value of truth. This year, the festival falls on April 2.

Happy Ram Navami 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, and Photos

Spread the cheer of the festivities by wishing your loved ones.

Here is what we have curated for you.

*On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Sri Ram be with you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

*May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and your family. I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navami for you and your family.

*Ram ji ki jyoti se noor milta hai, sabke dilo ko sookun milta hai, jo bhi jata hai ram ji ke dwar, kuch na kuch jarur milta hai. Happy Ram Navami.

*May this auspicious day bring you success and happiness. Wish you a very happy Ram Navami.

*Seek the blessings of the almighty Lord Rama for all kinds of success in your life. Happy Ram Navami!

*Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko Ram Navami ki haardik shubhkaamnaaye. Jai Jai Sri Ram.

*Ram Navami ki badhai ho. Happy Ram Navami 2020.

*Wish you a very happy Ram Navami 2020.

*May you have the choicest of blessings on this auspicious day.

