Happy Ram Navami 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, and Photos

Happy Ram Navami 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos: The festival of Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Vishnu incarnate Lord Ram. The day is particularly significant to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. On this day, people listen to recitals of the Ram Katha, or stories from Lord Ram’s childhood, including texts from the sacred epic of Ramayana. While some customarily visit temples to offer their prayers, others pray at home and seek blessings of the mighty god. The day stands for positivity, prosperity and hope. People dress up Lord Ram idols with all the finery and jewels.

It is also a day of introspection and self-reflection. Many people seek the guidance of Lord Ram, and vow to right all the wrongs. People participate in charitable activities, too. Most importantly, the day symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and the establishment of the ‘dharma’ to beat ‘adharma’.

Here are some of the wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

Happy Ram Navami.

* May the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants fill your life with happiness and contentment.

Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami.

Happy Ram Navami to all.

* Here is hoping that your life be brightened with the divine blessing of Lord Ram

Happy Ram Navami

* On this holy occasion of Rama Navami,

I am wishing that blessings of Shri Ram be with you.

And your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

* May Lord Rama bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Happy Ram Navami to you!

