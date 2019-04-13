Happy Ram Navami 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Pics, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Ram Navami 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: An important festival for Hindus, Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram. It is celebrated every year on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on April 14.

People celebrate the festival with much gusto, especially in Ayodhya, where Lord Ram was born. Lord Rama is also known as ‘Maryada Purushottama’, which means a person of sound character. On this day, people observe a fast and visit temples where they offer their prayers to Lord Ram and also recite the Ramayana.

The festival is also widely celebrated in Sita’s birthplace, Sitamarhi (Bihar), and also in Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), believed to be the place from where Lord Ram started his journey to Lanka to rescue Sita from Ravana.

If you are away from your friends and family this Ram Navami and want to wish them on the auspicious occasion, we have collated some wishes and quotes that you can share with them.

*May the blessings of Lord Ram fill your life with happiness, prosperity and success,

May you be blessed with all the happiness you desire and deserve. Happy Ram Navami!

*Iss Ram Navami, Ram aapke jeevan me prakash laye, Ram aapke jeevan ko sundar banaye,

Happy Ram Navami!

*Happy Ram Navami

*May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and may this day bring you success and happiness,

Wish you and your family a very happy Ram Navami.

*A very happy Ram Navami to you and your loved ones

*May the divine grace of Lord Ram always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

*Bajre ki roti, aam ka achar,

Suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar,

Chanda ki chandni, apno ka pyar,

Mubarak ho aapko Ram Navami ka tyohar.

*Sending you and your family warm greetings on the auspicious ocassion of Ram Navami