Happy Ram Navami 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Ram Navami 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, is celebrated with aplomb and fanfare in India. After the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, during which Goddess Durga is worshipped, it is believed as per Hindu mythology that Lord Ram along with his three brothers Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan made their descent on earth.

The day is dedicated to Lord Ram, who is also considered to be one of the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 14.

On this auspicious occasion, we have a collection of messages, wishes and images to share with your friends and family.

*Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama.

Happy Ram Navami!

* With gleam of diyas and the echo of chants,

May happiness and contentment fill your life.

Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami!

* Raghukul reet sada chali aayi

Praan jaye par vachan na jaaye.

Shree Ram Navami parv par

Hardik abhinandan aur shubhkamnaye

* Shri Ram

Jai Ram

Jai Jai Ram

Happy Ram Navami

* जो भी जाता है राम जी के द्वार कुछ न कुछ जरूर मिलता है| राम नवमी की हार्दिक बधाई

*On this holy occasion of Ram Navami,

I am wishing that blessings of Shri Ram be with you.

Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Happy Ram Navami!

* Let us pray sacred mantras,

In the praise of eternal saviour,

‘Om Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram’.

Wish you be accompanied by blessings of Lord Ram.