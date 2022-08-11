Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

August 11, 2022 6:00:08 am
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most anticipated festivals that celebrate the eternal and auspicious bond between brother and sister. As per traditions, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan sisters ties rakhi on their brother’s wrist. Brothers in return promise to protect the sister against all odds.
This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11. Surprise your siblings and wish them on this special occasion with these special wishes and cards and shower your love on them.
*You fight with me for the smallest things and tease me the most, but, I know you are the one who also loves me the most. I want to tell you, my brother, that I also love you the same way. Words will fall short to convey the extent of my love for you. I love you brother and happy Rakhi!!
*As long as you are by my side, I don’t need anyone else. Thank you so much, Bhai, for loving me, supporting me, guiding me, and being as crazy as me. You’re the best brother a sister can ask for. Happy Rakhi Brother!!
*It is very difficult for me to express my love for you dear sister. On this special occasion, I just want to tell you sister that you are a world to me. I promise you that I will never leave your side and always be there for you whenever you will need me. Thank you for being the best sister in this world.
*May this Rakhi bring lots of luck and love to you, my dear brother. May all your dreams come true! May God bless you with an abundance of success and good health! Wish you a very happy and prosperous Raksha Bandhan my dear brother.
*May our bond of love grow with each passing year! Glad to have you in my life. Wish you a very happy Raksha Bandhan dearest brother. Thanks for being the best secret keeper and an amazing buddy.
