scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos: This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 6:00:08 am
RakhiHappy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate the festival of Rakhi by sending these wishes to your siblings. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Angshuman Maity)

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most anticipated festivals that celebrate the eternal and auspicious bond between brother and sister. As per traditions, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan sisters ties rakhi on their brother’s wrist. Brothers in return promise to protect the sister against all odds.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11. Surprise your siblings and wish them on this special occasion with these special wishes and cards and shower your love on them.

*You fight with me for the smallest things and tease me the most, but, I know you are the one who also loves me the most. I want to tell you, my brother, that I also love you the same way. Words will fall short to convey the extent of my love for you. I love you brother and happy Rakhi!!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Rakhi Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate togetherness this day. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*As long as you are by my side, I don’t need anyone else. Thank you so much, Bhai, for loving me, supporting me, guiding me, and being as crazy as me. You’re the best brother a sister can ask for. Happy Rakhi Brother!!

Rakhi Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a very happy Rakhi. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*It is very difficult for me to express my love for you dear sister. On this special occasion, I just want to tell you sister that you are a world to me. I promise you that I will never leave your side and always be there for you whenever you will need me. Thank you for being the best sister in this world.

Rakhi Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Spread happiness and love. (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May this Rakhi bring lots of luck and love to you, my dear brother. May all your dreams come true! May God bless you with an abundance of success and good health! Wish you a very happy and prosperous Raksha Bandhan my dear brother.

Advertisement
Rakhi Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Rakhi to all! (Source: Freepik; designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May our bond of love grow with each passing year! Glad to have you in my life. Wish you a very happy Raksha Bandhan dearest brother. Thanks for being the best secret keeper and an amazing buddy.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 06:00:08 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Independence Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Prophet remarks: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Prophet remarks: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs
Explained

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs

Premium
Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

RAKHI OUTFITS
Unsure about what to wear this Raksha Bandhan? We’ve got you covered, sisters
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement