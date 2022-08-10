Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Status: Raksha Bandhan is one of the oldest and the most auspicious festival that celebrates the special bond between a sister and brother.

Sisters, on this day, tie a rakhi or a thread/band on their brother’s wrist. In return, the brothers promise to take care of their sisters and keep them away from evil and danger.

It is a day for families to meet and rejoice. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 11 and 12.

Celebrate the day by sending these special wishes we have curated for you.

* If I can choose my brother in the next life, then I will choose you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express) Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*To my childhood bully, my soul brother, my protector and my best friend, what would have I done without you? Have a Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: celebrate this day with great joy and fervour (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: celebrate this day with great joy and fervour (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express

*Dear brother, even though I am far away from you you will always be there in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this special day with your loved ones! (Designed by Gargi Singh/ Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this special day with your loved ones! (Designed by Gargi Singh/ The Indian Express

* We gain and lose things everyday. But you’ll never lose me. I will always be here. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Raksha Bandhan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express) Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Raksha Bandhan! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*This is a bond of love, a bond of togetherness, it’s a thread that binds life and hearts. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

