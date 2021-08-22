scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Must Read

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos: This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 22, 2021 7:30:24 am
Raksha Bandhan, RakhiHappy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate the auspicious festival by sending these wishes to your siblings. (Source: Canva; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is a special occasion that is marked to celebrate the eternal and auspicious bond between siblings. The day is observed with much fervour as a sister ties a sacred thread around her brother’s wrist. In return, the brother promises to always look after her and protect her from all evils. They also exchange gifts and sweet dishes to celebrate the festival.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be low-key. However, the spirit of togetherness will continue to remain high. To celebrate the warmth and bond of togetherness that Raksha Bandhan signifies, send these special wishes and cards to your siblings and shower your love on them.

*I pray for you to have peace, good health, happiness and all the good things in life. Happy Rakhi!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Images: Wish you a happy Raksha Bandhan. (Source: Canva; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*There is no buddy like a brother and no supergirl like a sister. Blessed to have both. Happy Rakhi!

Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Rakhi to you all! (Source: Canva; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*I have the loveliest and sweetest brother in this world,
Thanks for being the best one!
‘Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhai.

Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Images: Wish your siblings a happy Raksha Bandhan. (Source: Canva; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Life is beautiful because you are a part of my life, dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate togetherness on this day. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Dearest sister,
First of all, a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.
This Raksha Bandhan, I promise
I will always hold your back,
Whenever you turn back,
You will find me always.

Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Raksha Bandhan! (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Onam, Onam 2021, Onam amid pandemic, lifestyle gallery, Onam gallery, Onam celebrations amid Covid 19, Indian Express news
Onam amid pandemic: How people are celebrating in the second year of Covid

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 22: Latest News

Advertisement