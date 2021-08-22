Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

August 22, 2021 7:30:24 am
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is a special occasion that is marked to celebrate the eternal and auspicious bond between siblings. The day is observed with much fervour as a sister ties a sacred thread around her brother’s wrist. In return, the brother promises to always look after her and protect her from all evils. They also exchange gifts and sweet dishes to celebrate the festival.
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be low-key. However, the spirit of togetherness will continue to remain high. To celebrate the warmth and bond of togetherness that Raksha Bandhan signifies, send these special wishes and cards to your siblings and shower your love on them.
*I pray for you to have peace, good health, happiness and all the good things in life. Happy Rakhi!
*There is no buddy like a brother and no supergirl like a sister. Blessed to have both. Happy Rakhi!
*I have the loveliest and sweetest brother in this world,
Thanks for being the best one!
‘Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhai.
*Life is beautiful because you are a part of my life, dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
*Dearest sister,
First of all, a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.
This Raksha Bandhan, I promise
I will always hold your back,
Whenever you turn back,
You will find me always.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
