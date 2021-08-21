Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Status: Raksha Bandhan, also commonly known as Rakhi, is one of the oldest festivals in India. It celebrates the bond and love between siblings. Siblings share a unique bond, filled with love, fun and also, ups and downs. The festival marks this special bond. The words ‘Raksha Bandhan mean ‘the bond of safety and security’. On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread around her brother’s wrist. In return, the brother promises to protect her from all evils.

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 22. To celebrate the special day, gifts are exchanged and people indulge in sweet and special delicacies. While the Covid-19 pandemic will restrict the celebrations to some extent, you can still revel in the festive spirits from the comforts of your home.

We have curated a list of special wishes that you can send your siblings on this Raksha Bandhan to shower your love and affection on them.

*May your wishes come true and may each of your days be filled with joy and smiles too. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

*To my childhood bully, my soul brother, my protector and my best friend, what would have I done without you? Have a Happy Raksha Bandhan!

*You were always my best friend, looking out for me, making sure the path I travelled on was smooth. There cannot be a better brother than you. Happy Rakhi!

*This is a bond of love, a bond of togetherness, it’s a thread that binds life and hearts. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

When you tie Rakhi on my wrist and when every time I see it, this reminds me of all the lovely memories we had together. Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sister!

Happy Raksha Bandhan!