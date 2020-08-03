scorecardresearch
Monday, August 03, 2020
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos: Given that things this year are different, you might not be with your sibling. But convey your greetings with these wishes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2020 6:00:52 am
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Rakhi! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: One of the most anticipated festivals, Raksha Bandhan celebrates the precious bond between siblings. As per rituals, the sister ties a thread on her brother’s wrist. The latter, in turn, promises to protect her from all adversity. This year it falls on August 3.

Given that things this year are different, you might not be with your sibling. But convey your greetings with these wishes.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Raksha Bandhan. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Dear Bhaiya Love you now and forever. Happy Rakhi.

*Happy Rakhi!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Raksha Bandhan. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I may not be there to tie rakhi this year but you will remain in my heart forever. Happy Rakhi.

*Wish you all my love on this day. Happy Rakhi.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Raksha Bandhan. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I will always be there for you, bhaiya. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

* If I can choose my brother in next life, I will always choose you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Raksha Bandhan. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Rakhi!

