Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a very happy rakhi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Images: Wish you a very happy rakhi. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Status: The special occasion of Raksha Bandhan or rakhi is here upon us. Celebrating the eternal bond between siblings, rakhi is marked with much fervour. On this day, while a sister ties a sacred thread or knot around her brother’s wrist, the brother promises to look after her and protect her. Sweets, gifts and special dishes mark the mood. Rakhi is a time for family and friends to come together and have a good time.

This year, Rakhi falls on August 3. Amid the pandemic, while the celebrations might be low-key, you can still send loving wishes to the most special bond you have. Even if distances apart, you can make sure you have a good time with your family with these curated greetings. Spread the warmth and cheer no matter what. Take a look.

*I pray for you to have peace, good health, happiness and all the good things in life. Happy Rakhi!

*Dearest sister,

First of all, a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

This Raksha Bandhan, I promise

I will always hold your back,

Whenever you turn back,

You will find me always.

*I am glad to receive the most precious gift from God that is you sister. Loads of love and Happy Raksha Bandhan!

*The festival of Raksha Bandhan is to cherish the beautiful memories and strengthen the bond we share. Thinking of you and sending you my warm wishes on this special day.

*Your happiness is my world, my baby sister! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

*My darling brother, I know I fight with you a lot, but today, at an auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I just want to tell you that you are my world and being your sister is the best feeling in the world.

*You are the best friend for life! Happy Rakhi, my sweetest brother!

