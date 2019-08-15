Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: Having a sister or a brother is like having a best friend with whom you can share all your secrets. The bond shared by siblings is so special that it can hardly be described in words — as it can sometimes be sweet and fun, but also has its share of ups and downs. Despite this, siblings continue to remain special and Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi celebrates this bond. This year Rakhi will be celebrated on August 15.

Celebrate the bond of togetherness by sending some Raksha Bandhan cards to your brothers and sisters and bring a smile to their faces.

*Dear sister, may you always be happy and in the pink of health. Wishing you a very happy Rakhi.

*Dear sister, you are my best friend and I would never want to part from you. Happy Rakhi!

*On this auspicious occasion, I want you to know that I really care for you and would always stand by your side. Happy Rakhi, sis!

*Do not be disheartened that I am not there with you this Rakhi. My good wishes will always be with you. Wishing you a very happy Rakhi.

*Loads of Rakhi wishes to all my brothers standing on borders to protect us. Happy Rakshabandhan!

*You are one of the most precious gifts given by God to me and I am always thankful to him. You are the most valuable person in my life who always stand by me at every stage of life. Thanks for being with me every time!