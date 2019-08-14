Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics, Messages, SMS, Greetings Card

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages, Status: Raksha Bandhan is an occasion to celebrate the eternal bond between siblings. It is a day when siblings come together and celebrate the day with utmost joy and fervour. Traditionally on this day, sisters tie a sacred threat or knot around their brother’s wrist, seeking his protection in return. They also exchange gifts and indulge in sweets and special dishes.

Advertising

This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 15 (Thursday).

If you plan to surprise your sibling by sending them lovely wishes on this auspicious occasion, we have you covered! Below are some wishes, images, quotes, and messages that you can share with them.

*I have the loveliest and sweetest brother in this world,

Thanks for being the best one!

‘Happy Raksha Bandhan, bhai.

Advertising

*I pray for you to have peace, good health, happiness and all the good things in life. Happy Rakhi!

*The festival of Raksha Bandhan is to cherish the beautiful memories and strengthen the bond we share. Thinking of you and sending you my warm wishes on this special day.

*There is no buddy like a brother and no supergirl like a sister. Blessed to have both… Happy Rakhi!!

*​On this wonderful occasion, celebrate the bond of love with all your heart. Wish you a Happy Raksha Bandhan!

*Dear bhaiya, you are being missed. Love you to the moon and back.. Happy Rakhi. Come home soon and we will celebrate!

*On this auspicious occasion, I pray for your well-being, happiness, and safety. Wish you a very happy Raksha Bandhan.

*Dear brother, even though I am far away from you you will always be there in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

*Dear Brother, on this Raksha Bandhan I wish to say that you are the best brother and you mean the whole world to me. Happy Raksha Badhan!

*Wishing everyone a very very happy Raksha Bandhan!