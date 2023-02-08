Happy Propose Day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos: Propose Day, the second day of Valentine’s Week that begins on February 7, is celebrated on February 8. On this special day, many people wear their hearts on their sleeves and shower their loved ones with words of appreciation. On Propose Day, people confess their love and tell their crushes about their feelings. On Propose Day, people in committed relationships can also pop the big wedding question to their significant other or if they are already married, can profess their love once again to their beloved.

If you are also afraid to share your feelings this Propose Day, below are some wishes, statuses, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, and photos for your rescue.

“Would you share the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best of every moment. Happy Propose Day!”

Happy Propose Day! (Pic source: Pixabay) Happy Propose Day! (Pic source: Pixabay)

“You never know when love comes and finds you. But I think I have found it with you. Happy Propose Day!”

“Are you Google search engine? Because you’ve got everything I’ve been searching for in life.”

“I love the feeling and the butterflies I get when I see you smiling. I would love to smile for the rest of my life too. So, I say it’s a yes?”

“Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to smile for no reason. Now that you’re here, I think my entire life will fall into place!”

I love you. I never wish to be parted from you, from this day on. Be mine through the thick and thin of life.”

“Cause when you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while. Cause girl you’re amazing, just the way you are!” – Bruno Mars

“When the rain is blowing in your face and the whole world is on your case, I could offer you a warm embrace to make you feel my love.” – Make You Feel My Love by Adele

