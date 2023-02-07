Happy Propose Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings, SMS, Messages and Photos: On Propose Day, celebrated on February 8, people do away with their inhibitions and muster up the courage to share their feelings with their beloved. Depending on your personality or preference, you can either choose to propose to your beloved in a private, intimate setting or in a grand and elaborate manner. The most important thing, however, is about sharing your feelings with your love interest.

To make things easier for you, below are some wishes, images, quotes, wallpapers, pics, greetings, and SMS that you can share on Propose Day.

I love you deeply and truly and would like to spend the rest of my life with you. Happy Propose Day!

You make my days better and make my heart smile. Happy Propose day!

(Pic source: Pixabay)

You are the music in my life. Everything gets a little bit better with you in it. Your laugh is like a symphony that I can never get enough of. Happy Propose day!

I want to wake up next to you everyday. Happy Propose Day!

My feelings for you have only grown stronger since the day we first met. Will you walk by my side forever?

(Pic source: Pixabay)

You are the answer to all my heartfelt prayers, my fulfilled wish and my realised dream. Happy Propose Day!

I knew you were my soulmate from the day I first met you. Thanks for coming into my life and making it beautiful. Happy Propose Day!

On this special day, would you promise to be with me today and forever? Happy Propose Day!

(Pic source: Pixabay)

I live a little better with you by my side – the good times become better, bad times become bearable and when its just you and me – its complete bliss. Happy Propose day, my love!

You are the reason for every smile and success. I am always there for you! Happy Propose Day!

(Pic source: Pixabay)

Every day of my life is perfect because it starts and ends with loving you! Happy Propose Day!

