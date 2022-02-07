scorecardresearch
Happy Propose Day 2022: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos

Happy Propose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Propose day is celebrated on February 8, which is the second day of Valentines' Week.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 7, 2022 8:00:18 pm
Happy-propose-day-1200Happy Propose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy propose day! (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Propose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Valentine’s Week is finally here and so is the opportunity to make your beloved feel extra special! This week is perfect for you to shower them with love and gifts, and spend quality time with them.

As part of the celebrations, February 8 is observed as Propose Day — an occasion for lovers to confess their feelings. On this day, take the plunge and gather the courage to confess to your crush, friends or beloved. Whether you want to pop up the big question or just want to reignite the fire, Propose Day is just the right day for you.

To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of special wishes that you can use on this day. Take a look below:

*You have seen my imperfections and flaws, and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose day!

Propose-Day Happy Propose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a happy propose day. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*You make my days a bit better, my life a bit better, and make me whole. Happy Propose day!

Happy Propose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Ask that special someone out. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*You are the music in my life. Your laugh is like a symphony that I can never get enough of. Happy Propose day!

Propose-Day-2 Happy Propose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a lifetime of happiness. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*Loving you has made me become a better person. Happy Propose day!

Propose-Day-1 Happy Propose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: (Source: Pixabay/designed by Gargi Singh)

*Everything gets a little bit better with you in it. Stay in my life forever. Happy Propose day!

Propose-Day-4 Happy Propose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
