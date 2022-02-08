Happy Propose Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Couples around the world eagerly wait for February, also known as the ‘month of love’. In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, February 7 – 13 is popularly celebrated as Valentine’s Week. During this time, people express their feeling, give roses to their friends, pop the question and even enjoy chocolates. The second day of Valentines’ Week, i.e, February 8, is celebrated as Propose Day.

People celebrate love and also express their feelings to their special someone on this special day. But, this day is not just for single people, but also for couples already in a happy and committed relationship.

If you also plan to propose to the love of your life today, we’ve got you covered with these messages:

*I have always wondered why my mind always goes back to you? The only answer I got was that I am in love with you. Will you be mine?

*When I am with you, I smile without any reason. I love you and being around you. I want to be in your life, now and forever.

*You have had my heart from the moment I saw you. Will you accept my love for you and let me love you for the rest of our lives?

*My feelings towards you just keep getting stronger. Will you seal the deal for us for eternity?

*I fall for you a little more, every day. I love you to the moon and back. Happy Propose day!

*I have never been sure about anything else in my life until you came along. Happy Propose day!

