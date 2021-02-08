scorecardresearch
Monday, February 08, 2021
Happy Propose Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Messages, and Photos

Happy Propose Day 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos: Love is a gift. If you receive it, open and appreciate it, Happy Propose Day!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 8, 2021 6:00:32 am
Happy Propose Day 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos: If you still haven’t told your special someone about how you feel, then there is no better day than Propose Day (February 8) to express your love! Go all out and let them know that they are special in every way.

Take inspiration from these lovely messages that we have curated for you. After all, love is the most beautiful feeling that one can experience and share with others. So, go ahead and express away!

*No poem no fancy word, just my true feelings for you, my love! Happy Propose Day!

ALSO READ |Valentine’s Week Days List 2021: Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day

* Love is a gift. If you receive it, open and appreciate it, Happy Propose Day!

*On this special day, I want to say: grow old with me, the best is yet to be. Will you spend the rest of your life with me?

*It is a lovely feeling to ask someone you love, for a lifetime of togetherness.

* You are unique, you are caring and you are the best. And I am the luckiest to have you in my life! Happy Propose Day my sweetheart!

*Wishing you a Happy Propose Day sweetheart, for all my fears are gone the day I found you.

