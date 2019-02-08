Happy Propose Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Propose Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: Even if you are not a hopeless romantic, your heart must have fluttered at the sight of someone, at least once in your life. To simply put it, you must have experienced love that planted a fire in your heart, and brought peace to your mind. If you want to reignite the fire or want to convey your feelings to a special someone, then what better than Propose Day (February 8) to let your beloved know.

Take inspiration from these lovely messages, quotes and shayaris and awaken your soul.

* The first time you touched me, I knew I was born to be yours.

I Love You!

* If you let me, I promise to hold your hand through thick and thin

To make you laugh when you are sad

And to take care of you when you are sick

I Love You, sweetheart!

Be mine?

* Ishq par zor nahiñ hai ye vo atish ‘ghalib’

Ki laga.e na lage aur bujha.e na bane – Mirza Ghalib

* You are not someone I want to be with, you are someone I cannot live without. Stay in my life forever….

I Love You!

* Soul mates. It’s extremely rare, but it exists.

It’s sort of like twin souls tuned into each other.

* Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan

Teri hansi ki beparwaah gustakhiyaan

Teri zulfon ki leharaati angdaiyaan

Nahi bhoolunga main

Jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan

* If there’s any kind of magic in this world, it must be in the attempt of understanding someone, sharing something.

I know, it’s almost impossible to succeed, but… who cares, really? The answer must be in the attempt.

* Wada hai humari ye mohabbat ki dastan khaas rahegi,

Aapki surat humesha dil ke pas rahegi,

Nahi bhoolenge hum aapko ya aapke pyaar ko,

Jab tak dil me dhadkan aur ye saanse rahegi.

* Love is like the wind, you can’t see it, but you can feel it. – Nicholas Sparks

* Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile. – Franklin P. Jones

* Har lamhe mein tera khayal rehta hai,

Dil me bhara tere liye pyar rehta hai,

Tum kab aaoge kareeb mere,

Bas isi baat se dil bekarar rahta hai.

* Apke aane se zindagi kitni khubsoorat hai,

Dil me basaayi hai jo woh apki hi surat hai,

Door jaana nahi humse kabhi bhoolkar bhi,

Hume har kadam per aapki zaroorat hai.