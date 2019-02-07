Happy Propose Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings, SMS, Messages and Photos

Happy Propose Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: As E.E. Cummings once said, “Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star.” Don’t you agree with the poet, who so beautifully put into words what most of us feel, when in love?

Advertising

If you still haven’t told your special someone about how you feel, then what better than Propose Day (February 8) to spill the beans! Go all out and let them know that you are in love. Take inspiration from these lovely messages.

* I know I am in love with you because my reality is finally better than my dreams.

I Love You!

* Our Relationship is meant to be.

Something that was written in the stars and drawn into our destiny.

I Love You!

Advertising

* We’re all a little weird, and life’s a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love. – Dr. Seuss

* Mohabbat meñ nahiñ hai farq jiine aur marne ka

Usi ko dekh kar jiite haiñ jis kafir pe dam nikle – Mirza Ghalib

* What greater feeling is there than that of two souls coming together…

What better day than today to seal the bond…

Happy Propose Day!

* There are many love stories in this world, but ours is the sweetest.

Will you be with me forever?

* Aakhon ki gaharai mein teri

Kho jaana chahata hoon

Aaj tujhe bahon mein lekar

So jaana chahata hoon

Tod kar hade main aaj saari

Apna tujhe bana lena chaahata hoon!

* I adore you, I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you!

Happy Propose Day!

* Did you know they changed the alphabet?

They put U and I together.

Happy Propose Day!

* Hothon par hassi dil me khushi si aa jaati hai,

Jab jab tu mere kareeb aa jati hai,

Din chahe jo ho, tumhe dekh ke har din mohabbat or badh jati hai.

* Tere bina hum jeena bhool jaate hain,

Zakhmon ko seena bhool jaate hain,

Tu zindagi mein sabse azeez hai humein,

Tujhse har bar yeh kehna bhool jaate hain.

Advertising

* Life is a flower of which love is the honey. – Victor Hugo

* Love is quivering happiness. – Kahlil Gibran