Happy Propose Day 2019: Date, Importance and significance of Propose Day in India

Happy Propose Day 2019 Date: While several plans are lined up for February 14, the days leading up to it also deserve special mention. The week-long celebrations begin with Rose Day, that is followed by Propose Day on February 8.

Propose Day 2019: This year the day will be celebrated on February 8. (Source: File Photo)

Happy Propose Day 2019: The month of February has started and there is much excitement regarding Valentine’s Day. While several plans are lined up for February 14, the days that lead up to it also deserve special mention. The week-long celebrations begin with Rose Day that is followed by Propose Day when you pop up that big question. This year Propose Day will be celebrated on February 8.

As the name suggests, on this day, people propose to the one they love. In case you have been waiting to pop the question to your partner, February 8 will be a good day to do it. While the day, dedicated to proposals, already provides a nice setting, you can make it even better by planning a special date with your partner.

The day is a perfect precursor to Valentine’s Day. And there is much to celebrate in love. Proposal Day, for many, marks the beginning of things and must be celebrated.

