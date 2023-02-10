scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Shayari, Photos

Promise Day is celebrated every year on February 11 by taking a vow to stay with each other till the last breath.

Promise Day WishesHappy Promise Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Shayari, Photos: Promise Day is celebrated as the fifth day of Valentine’s Week. On this day, lovers can express their trust, and make promises for a forever together, as promises help build faith in relationships. So, lovers promise each other loyalty, endless affection, and togetherness. To make the day even more special for you, we have curated some wishes and quotes that you can send to your partners:

*Whenever you have any problem, I will always be there for you and would never leave you alone.

Promise Day Wishes Happy Promise Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Love is the happiness of today, and the promise of tomorrow. So, this warm note comes to you to say that live life with a heart full of love. Happy Promise Day!

Promise Day Wishes Happy Promise Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*It’s a promise that I’ll always be there for you even if the whole world falls apart. Wishing you a very happy promise day, my love.

Promise Day Wishes Happy Promise Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I promise you no matter what happens I will be there with you always.

Promise Day Wishes Happy Promise Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I promise to love you more with each passing day! Thanks for being in my life.

