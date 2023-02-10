Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Shayari, Photos: Promise Day is celebrated as the fifth day of Valentine’s Week. On this day, lovers can express their trust, and make promises for a forever together, as promises help build faith in relationships. So, lovers promise each other loyalty, endless affection, and togetherness. To make the day even more special for you, we have curated some wishes and quotes that you can send to your partners:

*Whenever you have any problem, I will always be there for you and would never leave you alone.

Happy Promise Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Love is the happiness of today, and the promise of tomorrow. So, this warm note comes to you to say that live life with a heart full of love. Happy Promise Day!

*It’s a promise that I’ll always be there for you even if the whole world falls apart. Wishing you a very happy promise day, my love.

*I promise you no matter what happens I will be there with you always.

*I promise to love you more with each passing day! Thanks for being in my life.

