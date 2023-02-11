Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings, Pictures and Photos

Happy Promise Day 2023 wishes images and greetings: Valentine’s Week is being celebrated with much love and fervour across the world. As such, the fifth day of this week is Promise Day, which is celebrated every year on February 11. On this day, couples promise eternal love, support, and understanding to each other. After all, kept promises are what strong relationships are built on.

Celebrate the day with your special someone by making them feel valued and loved. If you have been waiting for an opportune time to express your feelings, there is no better day than Promise Day. To help you with ideas, we have curated some heartfelt Promise Day wishes for you to share.

*I promise to love you more with each passing day! Thanks for being in my life.

Happy Promise Day 2023 Wishes Images (Images designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2023 Wishes Images (Images designed by Gargi Singh)

*I promise to shield you from all the obstacles and shower you all happiness so that you keep smiling whenever you are with me. Happy Promise Day!

*I promise to always remind you how special you are and that my love for you is beyond any restrictions. Happy Promise Day!

*As long as the sun shines bright and the stars twinkle at night, I will be yours. Happy Promise Day!

Happy Promise Day!

