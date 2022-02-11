Happy Promise day 2022: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Shayari, Photos

Happy Promise day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: It that that time of the year when love is in the air! While Valentine’s Day is still a few days away, the days leading up to it are all about the excitement of being in love. In line with the thrill of Valentine’s Day, each day symbolises something deep and significant. As such, February 11 is known as ‘Promise Day,’ and as the name suggests, it honours the various pledges that make up a happy partnership.

Couples are said to swear unbreakable vows to one other on the fifth day of Valentine’s week, promising and professing their love and dedication for the rest of their lives. Because each relationship is unique, promises may differ from couple to couple.

This day is also observed by married couples, who renew their vows to one other and make new pledges. In addition, this day represents the start of a new relationship. Keep in mind that your promises should be practical and truthful. Don’t make a commitment to your lover that you can’t maintain.

So, whether it is a new crush you started dating recently or a long time partner with whom you wish to rekindle fading romance, here are some promises for you to make and most importantly, keep.

*As long as the sun shines bright and the stars twinkle at night, I will be yours. Happy Promise Day!

*As long as the sun shines bright and the stars twinkle at night, I will be yours. Happy Promise Day!

*From the bottom of my heart, I promise to love you and take care of you till my last breath. Happy Promise Day, my love!

*From the bottom of my heart, I promise to love you and take care of you till my last breath. Happy Promise Day, my love!

*I am forever grateful to God for making you a part of my life. I promise to love and cherish you every day. Happy promise day.

*I am forever grateful to God for making you a part of my life. I promise to love and cherish you every day. Happy promise day.

*Love is the joy of today and a promise of tomorrow. On this Promise Day, I solemnly promise that I will love you forever.

*Love is the joy of today and a promise of tomorrow. On this Promise Day, I solemnly promise that I will love you forever.

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes: Tell your partner how committed you are to them. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes: Tell your partner how committed you are to them. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

