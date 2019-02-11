Toggle Menu
Happy Promise Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: Make the day special for your loved one with these warm wishes.

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Promise your undying love on this special day!

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: While one might argue about the relevance of dedicating a special day to love, it indeed is something many look forward to, The month of February is the month of love and it all culminates on the 14th. The week before the big day is also peppered with different aspects of love and one such is Promise Day.

February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day and serves as a reminder to spread love around, to promise your partner togetherness. On this special occasion, share these love-filled messages with your beloved.

* I can’t imagine a life without you in it,
I want to grow old with you,
Let’s spend the rest of our lives together.
Happy Promise Day!

*I will never let you go.
Happy Promise Day.

Happy Promise Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook: Show how much you care on Promise Day. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* I promise to stay with you forever.
Happy Promise Day.

*Nothing can separate us, not even death.
Happy Promise Day.

*We are connected with eternal love.
Let us stay together in this world and in heaven.
Happy Promise Day.

Happy Promise day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook: There is a lot to promise and forever to go. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky.
Happy Promise Day!

*I want to be with you till the end of time.

Happy Promise day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook: Spend the day with your loved ones. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*I promise a lifetime of togetherness.
Happy Promise Day.

Happy Promise day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook: Happy Promise Day! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)
Happy Promise day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook: There is much to promise and celebrate on Promise Day. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*You are not someone I want to be with,
You are someone I cannot be without.
Stay in my life forever.

Happy Promise day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook: Promise Day is meant for love and togetherness. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Happy Promise Day!

