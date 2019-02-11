Happy Promise Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: While one might argue about the relevance of dedicating a special day to love, it indeed is something many look forward to, The month of February is the month of love and it all culminates on the 14th. The week before the big day is also peppered with different aspects of love and one such is Promise Day.

February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day and serves as a reminder to spread love around, to promise your partner togetherness. On this special occasion, share these love-filled messages with your beloved.

* I can’t imagine a life without you in it,

I want to grow old with you,

Let’s spend the rest of our lives together.

Happy Promise Day!

*I will never let you go.

Happy Promise Day.

* I promise to stay with you forever.

Happy Promise Day.

*Nothing can separate us, not even death.

Happy Promise Day.

*We are connected with eternal love.

Let us stay together in this world and in heaven.

Happy Promise Day.

*I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky.

Happy Promise Day!

*I want to be with you till the end of time.

*I promise a lifetime of togetherness.

Happy Promise Day.

*You are not someone I want to be with,

You are someone I cannot be without.

Stay in my life forever.

Happy Promise Day!