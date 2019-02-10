Toggle Menu
Happy Promise Day 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings, Pictures and Photoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-promise-day-2019-wishes-images-quotes-status-sms-messages-wallpapers-pics-greetings-pictures-and-photos-5577473/

Happy Promise Day 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings, Pictures and Photos

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, every year.

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Promise your love and companionship to your partner on this special day.

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Valentine’s Day is almost here, but the celebrations start a week in advance. The days leading up to February 14 hold special significance, and one such day is Promise Day.

A special occasion where lovers promise to stay together forever, Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, every year. Spreading love and sharing warm wishes are nice ways to mark this day.

Here are some messages, quotes, photos you can send to your loved ones.

* If you are cold at night, let the promise of my love cover you like a warm blanket.
Happy Promise Day!

* If one day you feel like crying, call me. I can’t promise to make you laugh, but I’ll cry with you.
Happy Promise Day!

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Promise Day is celebrated on February 11. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*I promise to always remind you that I am with you and I will always be in love with you.
Happy Promise Day!

*I promise my priority will always be “WE” in our relationship.
Happy Promise Day!

*I promise I will never let you go to bed hungry.
Happy Promise Day!

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: There is much to promise on Promise Day. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* May you never steal, lie, or cheat, but if you must steal, then steal away my sorrows,
And if you must lie, lie with me all the nights of my life,
And if you must cheat, then please cheat death because I couldn’t live a day without you.
Happy Promise Day, Love!

* I promise to make you a priority, always.

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Promise your undying love and togetherness to your partner. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* I promise to stay with you through thick and thin.

* I promise to walk 1000 miles with you. Just promise you will walk back with me.

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Promise Day is celebrated with much love, every year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* Love me without fear
Trust me without questioning
Need me without demanding
Want me without restrictions
Accept me without changes.
Happy Promise Day.

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Show how much you love and care for your partner on Promise Day. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

* I can’t promise to solve all your problems, I can promise, that I will never let you face them alone.
Happy Promise Day!

*I promise to always stay with you.

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Make this Promise Day special for your partner. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)
Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Promise Day is here and it is time to show how much you care for your partner. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Happy Promise Day!

