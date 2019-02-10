Happy Promise Day 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings, Pictures and Photos

Happy Promise Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Valentine’s Day is almost here, but the celebrations start a week in advance. The days leading up to February 14 hold special significance, and one such day is Promise Day.

Advertising

A special occasion where lovers promise to stay together forever, Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, every year. Spreading love and sharing warm wishes are nice ways to mark this day.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week Days List 2019: Calendar, Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Hug, Teddy, and Kiss Day

Here are some messages, quotes, photos you can send to your loved ones.

Advertising

* If you are cold at night, let the promise of my love cover you like a warm blanket.

Happy Promise Day!

* If one day you feel like crying, call me. I can’t promise to make you laugh, but I’ll cry with you.

Happy Promise Day!

*I promise to always remind you that I am with you and I will always be in love with you.

Happy Promise Day!

*I promise my priority will always be “WE” in our relationship.

Happy Promise Day!

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2019: History, Importance, and Significance of Valentine Week Celebration in India

*I promise I will never let you go to bed hungry.

Happy Promise Day!

* May you never steal, lie, or cheat, but if you must steal, then steal away my sorrows,

And if you must lie, lie with me all the nights of my life,

And if you must cheat, then please cheat death because I couldn’t live a day without you.

Happy Promise Day, Love!

* I promise to make you a priority, always.

* I promise to stay with you through thick and thin.

* I promise to walk 1000 miles with you. Just promise you will walk back with me.

* Love me without fear

Trust me without questioning

Need me without demanding

Want me without restrictions

Accept me without changes.

Happy Promise Day.

* I can’t promise to solve all your problems, I can promise, that I will never let you face them alone.

Happy Promise Day!

*I promise to always stay with you.

Advertising

Happy Promise Day!