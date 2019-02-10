Happy Promise Day 2019: Date, Importance and Significance of Promise Day

Happy Promise Day 2019 Date: It’s that time of the year again, when love is glorified and celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm around the world. The week leading up to Valentine’s Day on February 14, is a busy one for lovers, with each day holding special significance.

February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day and as the name suggests, partners and lovers promise to stay together forever and express their undying love for each other.

Even if many don’t believe in the concept of Promise Day, it is never a bad idea to remind your loved ones about how you feel, from time to time. A personalised message has never hurt anyone! Or you can express your feelings on the big day on February 14.

According to legend, Valentine’s Day is observed to commemorate the death anniversary of Saint Valentine who died in February, way back in 270 AD. But you can make it your special day too by doing what you both love doing, in each other’s company. It can be as simple as cooking a meal together, or going out on a movie date. Make it work!