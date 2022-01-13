Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Pongal 2022: Pongal is a popular harvest festival that is widely celebrated in the southern parts of the Indian subcontinent and the diaspora around the globe. The festival, which gets its name from the term “spilling over”, is celebrated to show gratitude to mother nature.

It marks the beginning of Uttarayan or the sun’s journey northward. The four-day festival is generally celebrated in mid-January during the month of ‘thai’ when staple crops like rice are harvested. On the auspicious day, kolam or rangoli is drawn to welcome goddess Laxmi, who is believed to bring wealth, prosperity and happiness in the household.

So, make sure to send your loved ones your best wishes this Pongal. Here are some you can select from!

*Pongal O Pongal! May new beginnings bring happiness and prosperity!

*Pongal O Pongal! May new beginnings bring happiness and prosperity!

*Wishing you an abundance of good luck and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Pongal.

*Wishing you an abundance of good luck and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Pongal.

*Wishing you a very happy Pongal. May this festival of harvest be one that brings all that is best for you and all the joy you deserve.

*Wishing you a very happy Pongal. May this festival of harvest be one that brings all that is best for you and all the joy you deserve.

*We hope that this Pongal brings nothing but happiness in your family.

*We hope that this Pongal brings nothing but happiness in your family.

*Wish you a very happy Pongal. Hope you celebrate this festival with a wide smile and happiness in your heart.

*Wish you a very happy Pongal. Hope you celebrate this festival with a wide smile and happiness in your heart.

*May Pongal relieve you of all your troubles!

