Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Pongal is a four-day long festival, primarily celebrated by the people in South India, especially Tamil Nadu. This year, the festival will begin on January 14, a Friday, and end on January 17.

The harvest festival involves thanking the Sun, Mother Nature and the various farm animals that help contribute to a bountiful harvest. It is celebrated on the first day of Tai, the tenth month in the Tamil calendar. Along with offering prayers to god and decorating cows, the festival is an exciting celebration of delicious food and dancing.

This holiday also includes the gathering of family and friends to take part in the festivities. So, make sure to wish your loved ones with these messages and wishes.

*Pongal O Pongal! May all your dreams come true soon!

Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May the almighty bless you this Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Status: May the almighty bless you this Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

ALSO READ | Sunday Zodiac: What the financial situation will look like for each sign in 2022

*May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and payasam bring sweetness and joy to you and your family. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images: May Pongal bring you great harvests. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images: May Pongal bring you great harvests. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Enjoy every moment. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Status: Enjoy every moment. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, may God bless you with good health and wealth.

ALSO READ | Onam sadhya: Learn to make semiya payasam with these easy tips

Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Have a happy and joyous Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Have a happy and joyous Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Pongal take away all your sorrows and lighten your life with warmth, joy and evergreen happiness.

Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May your life be filled with sweetness. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May your life be filled with sweetness. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Pongal fill your life with joy, happiness, and love.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!