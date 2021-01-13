Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, and Photos

Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: With the new year, a list of festivals is here to be celebrated. Among them is Pongal, which is celebrated with great gusto every year. The word ‘Pongal’ is derived from Tamil literature; it means ‘to boil’ and the festival is celebrated for four long days. The first day is called Bhogi festival; the second day is called Thai Pongal; the third day is called Mattu Pongal and the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal. This year it will begin on January 14 and continue till January 17.

This festival is dedicated to the Sun god. It corresponds to Makar Sankranti, also a harvest festival celebrated in various parts of the country.

On this day friends and family meet and partake in the festivities. Things might be a little different this time but celebrate it with these wishes.

Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing a very Happy Pongal. Enjoy this day with colorful kolams and sweets.

*May there be only happiness this Pongal.

*Wish you and your family a very Happy Pongal.

*Have a happy and joyous Pongal!

*The festival of harvest is here. May you have a wonderful Pongal with family and friends.

*Wish you a Happy Pongal.

Happy Pongal!