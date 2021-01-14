Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status and Photos

Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages: Dedicated to the Sun God, Pongal is a harvest festival primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The four-day festival begins with Bhogi Pongal, which is followed by Surya Pongal, Maatu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal. On the auspicious festival, which dates back to at least 2,000 years, people pray for their crops and agriculture to prosper more in the new year.

This festival is named after Pongal, the traditional sweet dish, prepared with rice boiled in milk with jaggery. It is first offered to the gods and goddesses and then enjoyed by the family. According to some scholars, the origin of the Pongal dish can be traced back to at least the Chola period; it appears in a lot of texts and inscriptions with variations in spelling.

While the celebrations are toned down this year, make it special for your loved ones and yourself by sharing some messages and wishes. Take a look below.

Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes Images: Let us celebrate together with auspicious decoration and beautiful kolams.(Photo: Canva/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal.

Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes Images: May happiness comes to you in all abundance. (Photo: Canva/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing that the Lord’s blessing always be upon you and that your stocks never fall short.

Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes Images: Show your gratitude to the almighty for every blessing you have in your life. (Photo: Canva/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness in your life on Pongal and always!

Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes Images: Make sure you don't forget to wish your loved ones! (Photo: Canva/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May your blessings be as plenty as the rice in the pot,

May your life be as sweet as the milk.

Wishing you happiness and prosperity on Pongal

Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2021 Wishes Images: Wish you and your family a hearty harvest! (Photo: Getty/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Goddess Parvati shower her blessings,

May Lord Ganesha gives his praisings,

May all harvests get more yield and our cattle always help us in the field.

Happy Pongal!