Happy Pongal 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Whatsapp Messages, and Photos, Pics

Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: India is known for its rich culture and the many festivals it celebrate every year. And one such festival is Pongal, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year. The word ‘Pongal’, derived from Tamil literature, means ‘to boil’. It is a four-day-long festival where each day is marked with different festivities — first day is called Bhogi festival; second day is called Thai Pongal; the third day is called Mattu Pongal; while the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal.

In fact, Pongal is also the name of a dish — sweetened rice — which is consumed during the festivities. Since this is a celebration of familial love and bonding, let us help you wish your loved ones with these messages and wishes.

Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: We wish you a Happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: We wish you a Happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May good luck enter your home and success touch your feet. May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

*Wishing a very Happy Pongal. Enjoy this day with colorful kolams and sweets.

Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Have a happy and joyous Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Have a happy and joyous Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Rejoice in the charm of tradition and celebrations.

Have a happy and joyous Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Welcome prosperity and wealth this Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Welcome prosperity and wealth this Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wish you a Happy Pongal.

Hope this Thai Pongal brings happiness to our life.

*The harvest festival is here. May you have a wonderful Pongal.

Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Go the traditional way this Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Go the traditional way this Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal.

*Happy Pongal. With great devotion, fervor and gaiety, my warm wishes to you and your family.

Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Pongal to all!

We thank sun for burning himself to save us.

We thank plants sacrificing their life for us.

And we thank all the creatures helping us to live in this world for some time.

*Wishing that your stocks soar and the Lord’s divine blessings are always upon you.

Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May this Pongal be the best for you. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Pongal 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May this Pongal be the best for you. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*It’s time to celebrate prosperity

May the festival bring happiness in your life

Celebrate the festival of abundance Pongalo Pongal!

Happy Pongal to all!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd