Happy Pongal 2020: Whatsapp Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and Photos

Happy Pongal 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos: Pongal, the four-day long Hindu festival is celebrated with much fervour in the Southern belt of India. Also known as Thai Pongal, the festival is celebrated with a ritualistic event of boiling freshly harvested rice with fresh milk and jaggery in a new clay pot. It is believed that when boiling the concoction, people let the milk spill over the pot as it is considered as an auspicious sign of material abundance and prosperity. This year it will be celebrated from 15-18 January.

As we gear up for the festival, here are some wishes you can send to your friends and family members.

* Thank you for the family and friends. Happy Pongal!

*Wishing that the Lord’s blessing is always on you. Happy Pongal!

*May you be blessed with health, wealth and prosperity.

*May the year be better and brighter on all accounts.

*Have a Happy Pongal with friends and family.

*May the year be filled with love and luck.

*Hope this Thai Pongal brings happiness in abundance.

Happy Pongal!

