Happy Pongal 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Pongal 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: Celebrated in the Southern belt of India, Pongal is a four-day long Hindu festival. Although the celebrations are spread over four days, the most important day of Pongal is known as Thai Pongal. It is celebrated by boiling freshly harvested rice with fresh milk and jaggery in a new clay pot. While boiling the concoction, people let the milk spill over the pot as it is considered as an auspicious sign of material abundance and prosperity.

Since this is a celebration of familial love and bonding, let us help you wish your loved ones with these messages and wishes.

Happy Pongal 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May the sweetness of jaggery, milk and dry fruits bring the loveliest of wishes this festive season. Happy Pongal!

We wish you a Happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Rejoice in the charm of tradition and celebrations. Have a happy and joyous Pongal!

Have a happy and joyous Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Thank you, Gods and Goddesses; thank you, family and friends, your blessings and wishes count – Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wishing that the Lord’s blessing always be upon you and that your stocks never fall short.

Wishing you & your family a very Happy Pongal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wishing you & your family a very Happy Pongal. May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity.

(Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wish you a Happy Pongal! Hope this Thai Pongal brings happiness to our life.

Wishing you a very happy Pongal! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, good luck enter your home and success touch your feet. Wishing you a very happy Pongal!

