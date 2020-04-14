Happy Poila Baisakh 2020: Subho Nobo Borsho Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Greetings and Photos

Happy Bengali New Year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: The day is of immense importance to Bengalis living in India and outside. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Bengali New Year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: The day is of immense importance to Bengalis living in India and outside. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Poila Baisakh (Subho Nobo Borsho) 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos: Poila Baisakh marks the beginning of the New Year for the Bengali community. The day is celebrated with much fanfare not only in India, but also in neighbouring Bangladesh and across the globe. People clean and decorate their houses to welcome the New Year, and also make beautiful rangolis or alpona outside their homes. They visit temples and pray for good fortune and prosperity in the coming year.

The day marks the beginning of the financial year for the Bengali business class. As such, businessmen worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Shopkeepers invite regular customers and distribute sweets and calendars, as it signifies good fortune. This year, due to the lockdown, however, things may be different.

People wear new clothes and indulge in delectable delicacies to celebrate the day. Here are some of the wishes that you can send to your friends and family, and virtually greet them on this auspicious day.

May all the rasgullas fill your life with lot of sweetness. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

Wishing you happy Poila Baisakh! Happy New Year to all my Bengali friends.

Happy and prosperous Poila Baisakh.

Open your arms and welcome the New year.

Lets welcome the year which is fresh and new,

Lets cherish each moment it beholds,

Lets celebrate this blissful new year

Shubo Nobo Barsho

Wishing you a wonderful Poila Baisakh. May all your dreams come true, your aspirations find bigger wings and most importantly you feel loved wherever you go.

