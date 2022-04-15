scorecardresearch
Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022: Subho Noboborsho Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, and Photos

In Bengali, the word 'pohela' means first and Baisakh signifies the new month. Therefore, according to Bengali calendar Baisakh is the first month, which means Poila Baisakh marks the first day of the month of Baisakh.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 15, 2022 6:30:01 am
bengali new year 2022Bengali New Year 2022: For Bengalis, Pohela Boishakh is a significant celebration since it symbolises the start of a new fiscal year. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Happy Poila Baisakh 2022: Festival of happiness and joy, Pohela Baisakh or Poila Baisakh is celebrated in West Bengal. In Bengali, the word Pohela means first and Baisakh signifies the new month. Therefore, according to Bengali calendar Baisakh is the first month.

Bengalis meet and greet families, and wear new clothes and eat traditional food on Pohela Baisakh. Children as well as adults perform on Rabindra Sangeet and sing songs in cultural events.

On this day, people wish each other by saying ‘Shubho Nobo Borsho‘, wherein ‘Shubho’ means happy, ‘Nobo’ means new and ‘Barsho’ means year. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are especially worshipped on this day.

ALSO READ |Why Poila Baisakh celebrations in the ‘new normal’ don’t feel the same

On this auspicious day, don’t forget to bring a smile on the faces of your family and friends by sharing these wishes with them.

pohela boishakh wishes 2022 Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Pohela Baisakh greetings to you and your family, may God fulfill your dreams. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Wish you a happy, prosperous and blessed New Year. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

pohela boishakh wishes 2022 Happy Pohela Boishakh Wishes: Wish this festive season brings you abundance of happiness and prosperity in your life. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Wish your dreams, your aspirations comes true on this festive. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

pohela boishakh wishes 2022 Happy Pohela Boishakh Wishes: May this year bring an addition of happiness and subtraction of sorrows from your life. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Shubho Nobo Borsho! Wish this year be a golden one for you.

pohela boishakh wishes 2022 Happy Pohela Boishakh Wishes: May your dreams come true and you stay happy forever. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*May this day burst opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams.

pohela boishakh wishes 2022 Happy Pohela Boishakh Wishes: On this auspicious day, may God shower his blessings upon you. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

(Keep faith, keep patience, God will bless you with abundance of success in your life.

