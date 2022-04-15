Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022: Subho Noboborsho Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, and Photos

April 15, 2022 6:30:01 am
Happy Poila Baisakh 2022: Festival of happiness and joy, Pohela Baisakh or Poila Baisakh is celebrated in West Bengal. In Bengali, the word Pohela means first and Baisakh signifies the new month. Therefore, according to Bengali calendar Baisakh is the first month.
Bengalis meet and greet families, and wear new clothes and eat traditional food on Pohela Baisakh. Children as well as adults perform on Rabindra Sangeet and sing songs in cultural events.
On this day, people wish each other by saying ‘Shubho Nobo Borsho‘, wherein ‘Shubho’ means happy, ‘Nobo’ means new and ‘Barsho’ means year. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are especially worshipped on this day.
On this auspicious day, don’t forget to bring a smile on the faces of your family and friends by sharing these wishes with them.
*Wish you a happy, prosperous and blessed New Year. Shubho Nobo Borsho!
*Wish your dreams, your aspirations comes true on this festive. Shubho Nobo Borsho!
*Shubho Nobo Borsho! Wish this year be a golden one for you.
*May this day burst opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams.
(Keep faith, keep patience, God will bless you with abundance of success in your life.
