scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Latest news

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021: Subho Noboborsho Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Pohela Boishakh (Subho Noboborsho) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos: It also signals the beginning of the financial year for the Bengali business class. Shopkeepers on this day invite customers and even distribute sweets and calendars. This year, however, things are different.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 15, 2021 6:00:56 am
Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Pohela Boishakh (Subho Noboborsho) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos: Poila Baisakh marks New Year for the Bengali community. Bengalis across the globe celebrate this day. It is marked by cleaning and decorating the houses with beautiful rangolis or alpona outside their homes. Some even visit temples and pray for prosperity in the coming year. It falls on April 15.

It also signals the beginning of the financial year for the Bengali business class. Shopkeepers on this day invite customers and even distribute sweets and calendars. This year, however, things are different.

But let that not dampen your spirits. Partake in the spirit of the day with these messages.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
subho noboborsho, subho noboborsho wishes, subho noboborsho images, subho noboborsho wishes messages, subho noboborsho status, subho noboborsho quotes, happy pohela boishakh, pohela boishakh wishes images, happy pohela boishakh, bengali new year, happy bengali new year, happy bengali new year images, bengali new year 2021, happy bengali new year 2021, polia baisakh, bengali new year quotes, happy bengali new year status, bengali new year status Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Shubho Nobo Borsho to you and your family!

*May the new year be filled with joy and prosperity.

 

subho noboborsho, subho noboborsho wishes, subho noboborsho images, subho noboborsho wishes messages, subho noboborsho status, subho noboborsho quotes, happy pohela boishakh, pohela boishakh wishes images, happy pohela boishakh, bengali new year, happy bengali new year, happy bengali new year images, bengali new year 2021, happy bengali new year 2021, polia baisakh, bengali new year quotes, happy bengali new year status, bengali new year status Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Lets cherish each moment it beholds. Shubo Nobo Barsho.

*Lets’ celebrate this blissful new year!

subho noboborsho, subho noboborsho wishes, subho noboborsho images, subho noboborsho wishes messages, subho noboborsho status, subho noboborsho quotes, happy pohela boishakh, pohela boishakh wishes images, happy pohela boishakh, bengali new year, happy bengali new year, happy bengali new year images, bengali new year 2021, happy bengali new year 2021, polia baisakh, bengali new year quotes, happy bengali new year status, bengali new year status Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On Poila Baisakh I wish you luck and prosperity.

*Happy Poila Baisakh from our to yours!

subho noboborsho, subho noboborsho wishes, subho noboborsho images, subho noboborsho wishes messages, subho noboborsho status, subho noboborsho quotes, happy pohela boishakh, pohela boishakh wishes images, happy pohela boishakh, bengali new year, happy bengali new year, happy bengali new year images, bengali new year 2021, happy bengali new year 2021, polia baisakh, bengali new year quotes, happy bengali new year status, bengali new year status Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing for abundant joy and good health this Poila Baisakh!

Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Poila Baisakh!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

skincare
At-home skincare is important after a relaxing facial; here’s why

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement
x