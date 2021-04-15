Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021: Subho Noboborsho Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Pohela Boishakh (Subho Noboborsho) 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos: Poila Baisakh marks New Year for the Bengali community. Bengalis across the globe celebrate this day. It is marked by cleaning and decorating the houses with beautiful rangolis or alpona outside their homes. Some even visit temples and pray for prosperity in the coming year. It falls on April 15.

It also signals the beginning of the financial year for the Bengali business class. Shopkeepers on this day invite customers and even distribute sweets and calendars. This year, however, things are different.

But let that not dampen your spirits. Partake in the spirit of the day with these messages.

Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Shubho Nobo Borsho to you and your family!

*May the new year be filled with joy and prosperity.

Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Lets cherish each moment it beholds. Shubo Nobo Barsho.

*Lets’ celebrate this blissful new year!

Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On Poila Baisakh I wish you luck and prosperity.

*Happy Poila Baisakh from our to yours!

Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing for abundant joy and good health this Poila Baisakh!

Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes: Happy Poila Baisakh (Express photo by Subham Dutta | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Poila Baisakh!