Happy Parsi New Year 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Photos, Wallpaper

Happy Parsi New Year 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS: Share these with your loved ones. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Happy Parsi New Year 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS: Share these with your loved ones. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Happy Parsi New Year 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS: Also known as Navroz or Jamshed-i-Nouroz, the Parsi new year celebration marks the first day of the Parsi calendar. To be celebrated on August 17 this year, the festival signifies renewing spirits with love, kindness, positivity and peace, cleansing our souls from our sins and asking for repentance.

The celebrations begin on the eve of the New Year, that is popularly referred to as Pateti. Interestingly, it is the day when both North Pole and South Pole have equal duration of day and night is the spring equinox. The emperor Jamshed is believed to have begun the celebrations some 3,000 years ago.

As you ready yourself to welcome the new year and leave the bittersweet memories of the past year behind, we have curated a few messages, wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones and friends and wish them a great year ahead.

* May God bless you

On this auspicious day,

And bring in peace and happiness

Today and always

Navroze Mubarakh!

* Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring out the false, ring in the true.

Have a great year ahead.

Navroz Mubarak!

*Sending my warm wishes for a happy Parsian new year! May the day bring you good fortune and success. May God bless you today and forever.

* Naya Saal aaye banke Ujalaa,

Khul jaye Aap ki Kissmat ka Taala,

Hamesha Aap per rahe Meherban Upar wala,

Ye hi Dua karta hai apka yeh chahne wala

Happy Pateti 2018!!!

* For last year’s words belong

to last year’s language

And next year’s words

await another voice.

And to make an end is

to make a beginning.

Nawroz Mubarak!

* Nights are Dark but Days are Light,

Wish your Life will always be Bright.

So my Dear don’t get Fear

Coz, God has gifted us a “Brand New Year”

Happy New Year & Pateti greetings.

* May the candle light, flame your life,

May you always be happy and victorious,

May the sunshine create glorious mornings,

May all your darkness fly away,

Nowruz Pirooz!!

*Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy.

Good Wishes to you and your loved ones for a joyous new year!

* May the glory of King spread all over,

May Lord praise us in galore,

Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity,

May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness.

Have a great year ahead!

