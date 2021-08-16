Happy Parsi New Year 2021: History, significance, wishes images, quotes, status, messages, greetings, photos

August 16, 2021 2:10:42 pm
Parsi New Year 2021: Among the many celebratory occasions in India is the Parsi New Year, which marks the beginning of the Iranian calendar. As such, the festival of ‘Navroz’ or ‘Nowroz’ is celebrated by the Parsi community around the world. While the festival is typically celebrated between July and August, this year, it is being celebrated on August 16, Monday.
Did you know?
Around the world, Navroz is celebrated in March, but in India it arrives later, since the Parsi community living here follows the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not account for the leap years. In fact, in India, the community celebrates it twice a year — according to the Iranian calendar and according to the Shahenshahi calendar, which is also followed by people living in Pakistan.
History
Known to be the single largest group of the Zoroastrian religious community, Parsis migrated to the then Gujarat region (part of which is now in Pakistan) when Persia was invaded by Islamic armies in the seventh century.
Significance
In Persian, the word ‘Nav’ means ‘new’ and ‘Roz’ means ‘day’. This translates to ‘New Day’. Parsi New Year has been observed by Iranians and Zorastians for the past 3,000 years. It is also known as Jamshed-i-Nouroz, after the Persian king Jamshed, who introduced the Parsi calendar.
The celebrations begin on the eve of the New Year, and are known as ‘Pateti’. It is said emperor Jamshed began the celebrations when the North and South poles had equal duration of day and night or the Spring Equinox. On this day, people pray for prosperity, health and wealth. It is also the day of remittance of sins and repentance. Zoroastrians dedicate it to cleaning their minds and souls from evil deeds and thoughts, so as to make space for peace and love.
Celebrations
On this day, Parsis decorate their homes and wear new clothes. A visit to the Fire Temple or Agiary is a must on Navroz, for it is here that special prayers are offered. Offerings of fruits, milk, sandalwoods and flowers are made to the fire. Once done, people celebrate the day by devouring various delicacies.
Parsi cuisine on this day looks like this: Prawn Patio, Mori Dar, Patra Ni Macchi, Haleem, Akoori, Falooda, Ambakalya, Dhansak, Ravo, Sali Boti, Saffron Pulao, and others.
