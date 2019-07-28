Happy Parents’ Day 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, SMS, Photos, Pictures, and Greetings

Happy Parents’ Day 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: Whether strict or doting – Parents mean a lot to us and hold a special place in our lives and hearts. To celebrate their love, Parents’ Day is celebrated every year on the fourth week of July annually. The day is marked on the fourth Sunday of the month, which is today, July 28.

While nothing can be compared with the love and support that they offer, make the day loving and fulfilling for them with some special preparations. Why not start your day with wishing them with loving messages?

God gives us life with happy and sad moments, but Parents always try to give us only happy moments. Happy Parents Day.

I know I am lucky to have parents who love endlessly… to me and each other. Happy Parents Day!

Today is a very special day for me because I get to celebrate the people I love more than my life and they’re my beloved parents! Happy parents day.

You bring a smile on my face when I’m sad, you set my spirits high when I feel low, but you just make my day brighter with your love and care.

You’re the parents that all kids hope to have, and you both are the pillars of support that every family wishes it had. Happy parent’s day to the best parents ever.

Tell us how are you making them feel special?