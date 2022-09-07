Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, wallpapers and photos

Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Onam, an annual harvest festival celebrated by the Malayalee community in and outside Kerala, commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, believed to be the descendant of Kashyapa, a Brahmin sage, and an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu.

Celebrated with much fervour and joy, people engage in varied activities which include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes) and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance).

It falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. This year the festival began on Tuesday, August 30, and will end on Thursday, September 8.

On this joyous occasion, we have curated some wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

*May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere in whatever you do, whatever you think, and whatever you hope in your life.

Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this festival with your close friends and family (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this festival with your close friends and family (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a lovely Onam! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; design: Gargi Singh) Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a lovely Onam! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; design: Gargi Singh)

*Onam is a perfect time for the family to bond. So this year’s Onam, I wish you and your family to have a good time. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images: Enjoy the day with your loved ones (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images: Enjoy the day with your loved ones (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wish you all a prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season bring you all lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish for!

