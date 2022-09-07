scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, wallpapers and photos

Happy Onam 2022 Wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos: On this joyous occasion, we have curated some wishes that you can share with your friends and family

onam, wishesHappy Onam 2022 Wishes: Celebrate this Onam with you family and friends (Getty Images)

Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Onam, an annual harvest festival celebrated by the Malayalee community in and outside Kerala, commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, believed to be the descendant of Kashyapa, a Brahmin sage, and an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu.

Celebrated with much fervour and joy, people engage in varied activities which include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes) and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance).

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

It falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. This year the festival began on Tuesday, August 30, and will end on Thursday, September 8.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

On this joyous occasion, we have curated some wishes that you can share with your friends and family. Have a look!

*May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere in whatever you do, whatever you think, and whatever you hope in your life.

onam wishes Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this festival with your close friends and family (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam!

Advertisement
onam, wishes Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images: Wish you a lovely Onam! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; design: Gargi Singh)

*Onam is a perfect time for the family to bond. So this year’s Onam, I wish you and your family to have a good time. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images: Enjoy the day with your loved ones (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wish you all a prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season bring you all lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish for!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 08:00:53 pm
Next Story

How 131.6 mm of rain brought Bengaluru to a halt

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Zazai, Gurbaz start for Afghanistan
Asia Cup LIVE

Zazai, Gurbaz start for Afghanistan

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Delhi in bottom one-third of states with students lacking basic numeracy skills: Survey

Delhi in bottom one-third of states with students lacking basic numeracy skills: Survey

Will buy own ‘Dhakad Dhami’ bulldozer: U'khand Waqf chief

Will buy own ‘Dhakad Dhami’ bulldozer: U'khand Waqf chief

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

sabarmati river art installation
This art installation, on Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river, wants you to take in the ‘visual joy’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement