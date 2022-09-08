Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Onam 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Onam is the most significant festival in Kerala. It is symbolic of King Mahabali’s annual homecoming, whose reign was believed to be the most prosperous time for the state. With celebrations spanning over 10 days, the festival is observed with much splendour by the Malayalee community around the world. It falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam and overlaps with the months of August and September as per the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Onam began on Tuesday, August 30, and will end on Thursday, September 8. The harvest festival is celebrated with varied activities with great pomp and display.

Some of the main celebrations during Onam include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes) and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance.)

To make your loved ones feel special and revel in the festive spirit of this auspicious day, we have curated a list of wishes that you can send to your friends and family, this Onam. Take a look!

*May Lord Mahabali bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wish you a great day, Happy Onam!

Happy Onam! (Designed by: Angshuman Maity) Happy Onam! (Designed by: Angshuman Maity)

*As Kerala welcomes our dear king, I wish you an Onam, filled with happiness and joy. Happy Onam!

*Onam is a perfect time for families to bond. So, on this Onam, I wish you and your family a good time. Happy Onam!

