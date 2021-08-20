Happy Onam 2021: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, wallpapers and photos

August 20, 2021 8:00:02 pm
Happy Onam 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: A harvest festival widely celebrated in the state of Kerala and by the Malayalee community around the world, Onam commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, believed to be the descendant of Kashyapa, a Brahmin sage, and an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu.
According to the Malayalam calendar, the festival is celebrated on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam, in the month of ‘Chingam‘ which overlaps with months of August and September, as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, the three main days of the festival will be celebrated between August 21-23. The preparations start 10 days ahead of the three prominent days. People make ‘flower mats’ known as Pookalam (a flower rangoli) in their courtyards.
The celebrations may be dialed down this year as well due to the pandemic, but make sure you wish your loved ones with these special messages, cards, photos and quotes.
* Sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam!
*Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam!
* Wish you all a prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season bring you all lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish for!
