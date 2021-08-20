scorecardresearch
Friday, August 20, 2021
Happy Onam 2021: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, wallpapers and photos

Happy Onam 2021 Wishes images, quotes, status, messages, photos: The celebrations may be simple this year due to the pandemic, but make sure you wish your loved ones with these special messages, cards, photos and quotes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 20, 2021 8:00:02 pm
onam, onam 2021, happy onam, happy onam, happy onam imagesHappy Onam 2021 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Onam 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: A harvest festival widely celebrated in the state of Kerala and by the Malayalee community around the world, Onam commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, believed to be the descendant of Kashyapa, a Brahmin sage, and an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu.

ALSO READ |‘Onam is like an emotion’: Non-resident Keralites miss going home amid the pandemic

According to the Malayalam calendar, the festival is celebrated on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam, in the month of ‘Chingam‘ which overlaps with months of August and September, as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, the three main days of the festival will be celebrated between August 21-23. The preparations start 10 days ahead of the three prominent days. People make ‘flower mats’ known as Pookalam (a flower rangoli) in their courtyards.

The celebrations may be dialed down this year as well due to the pandemic, but make sure you wish your loved ones with these special messages, cards, photos and quotes.

onam, onam 2021, happy onam, happy onam, happy onam images Wish you and your family a lovely Onam! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; design: Gargi Singh)

* Sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam!

ALSO READ |Rahul Gandhi enjoys Onam Sadhya in Kerala: Know about the festive platter
onam, onam wishes, onam 2021, onam king mahabali Enjoy the day with your loved ones. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam!

Onam, Onam 2021, onam wishes, onam quotes Happy Oman! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; design: Gargi Singh)
* May Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam!
Onam, onam 2021, onam wishes Enjoy the day with your loved ones. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; design: Gargi Singh)

* Wish you all a prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season bring you all lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish for!

onam, onam 2021, onam wishes, onam news Happy Onam! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; design: Gargi Singh)
* May the spirit of Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose. Have a blessed Onam!
