Happy Onam 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Onam 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Onam is the most significant festival of Kerala. It is symbolic of King Mahabali’s annual homecoming, whose reign was believed to be the most prosperous time for the state. With celebrations spanning over 10 days, the festival is observed with much splendour by the Malayali community around the world. It falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam, and overlaps with the months August-September as per the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Onam began on Thursday, August 12 and will end on Monday, August 23. The harvest festival is celebrated with varied activities with great pomp and display. Some of the main celebrations during Onam include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes) and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance).

This year the celebrations will be toned down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, that shouldn’t stop you from you making your loved ones feel special and revel in the festive mode of this auspicious day. We have curated a list of wishes that you can send to your friends and family, this Onam. Take a look.

*Colorful pookalam…Lively songs…

Delicious feasts…

Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead till the next Onam festival.

Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2021 Wishes: Wish you a very happy Onam. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*I remember those Onams we celebrated together. From miles away, sending my warmest Onam greetings to you.

Happy Onam 2021 Wishes: Wishing you and your family a very happy Onam. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May this be an Onam filled with happiness and prosperity. Let this be celebrated by every Malayali, whoever and where ever they may be. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2021 Wishes: Celebrate the festival of Onam with great enthusiasm. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Wish you all a very happy, prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam. Let this season bring you a lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish!

Happy Onam 2021 Wishes: Revel in the festive spirit of Onam. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*As Kerala welcomes our dear king, I wish you an Onam, filled with happiness and joy. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2021 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Happy Onam!