Happy Onam 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, and photos

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh, source: getty images)

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Onam is an annual harvest festival celebrated by Malayalis in and outside Kerala. It falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. This year, celebrations began on August 22 and will continue till August 31.

Some of the main celebrations during Onam include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes) and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance). It is the New Year day for Malayalis.

On this occasion, wish your family members, friends and other loved ones. Here are some quotes and messages that you can share with them:

* May the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy!

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh, source: getty images) Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh, source: getty images)

* May the spirit of Onam remains everywhere in whatever you do, whatever you think, and whatever you hope in your life.

Read| The Back Burner: Make your own sadhya for Onam

* May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh, source: getty images) Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh, source: getty images)

*Onam is a perfect time for the family to bond. So this year’s Onam, I wish you and your family to have a good time. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh, source: getty images) Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh, source: getty images)

*Colorful pookalam…Lively songs…

Delicious feasts…

Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead till next Onam festival.

Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh, source: getty images) Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images (Image designed by Gargi Singh, source: getty images)

*As Kerala welcomes our dear King, I wish you an Onam, filled with happiness and joy.

*Happy Onam!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd