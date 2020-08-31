Happy Onam 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala and is celebrated for 10 days. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival falls in the months of August-September as Malayalis all over the world unite and partake in the celebrations. This year, it began on August 22 and will end on August 31.

The last four days are celebrated with much gusto as people wear new dresses, decorate their houses and prepare the traditional meal, which is knows as sadhya. Even though things are slightly different this year, wish your friends and family members with these cards.

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wish you all a very happy, prosperous and healthy Onam!

* May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness.

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let this season bring you a lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish!

*Have the most beautiful Onam!

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Hope this Onam brings happiness and prosperity.

*Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Onam to you and your loved ones.

*May Onam bring you a bundle of luck and lots of happiness.

Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Onam 2020 Wishes: Happy Onam! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Onam!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd